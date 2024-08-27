Refreshed 2025 Genesis G80 prices go up by $2,700-$4,400

We just drove the refreshed 2025 Genesis G80 sedan, and rather liked it, same as the version before. Expected to reach dealers at the end of summer, it's time for pricing. The automaker only announced pricing for the 2024 G80 about five months ago, in April, meaning a short turnaround to get into the new car for a bit more money. Of note, we're getting used to mid-year price changes, and despite the quick flip, the G80 got hit with a round of bumps ranging from $350 to $700 sometime between April and now. We're going to compare the 2025 G80 MSRPs to launch pricing for the 2024 G80, but know that the differences are smaller if you plan on swinging by a Genesis dealership today.

To wit, 2025 G80 prices after the $1,250 destination charge, and changes from April are:

2.5T: $58,350 ($2,700)

$58,350 ($2,700) 2.5T Advanced: $63,150 ($2,800)

$63,150 ($2,800) 2.5T Sport Prestige: $69,600 ($4,400)

$69,600 ($4,400) 3.5T Sport Advanced: $70,850 ($2,400)

$70,850 ($2,400) 3.5T Sport Prestige: $78,250 ($3,900)

Now for the small print. Every G80 comes with all-wheel drive. The 2.5T is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The 3.5T gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter six-cylinder making 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. The brand got rid of the 3.5T Sport trim that began at $65,500 in April, most of its features rolled into a new Sport Advanced package. In April, the base 3.5T Sport cost only $300 more than the 2.5T Sport Prestige at the time. The giant price jump on the 2025 G80 2.5T Sport Prestige and the smaller jump on the 2025 G80 3.5T Sport Advanced means that where there used to be a $3,250 difference, there's now a $1,250 difference.

For the changes, the standard G80 adopts the GV80's dual mesh in the crest grille, above a redrawn lower intake that's practically a continuous span instead of being broken into three sections. The LEDs headlamps give way to micro lens array (MLA) lighting from the G90 sedan. New exterior colors and new wheel designs for the 20-inch rims are finished with a revised rear fascia that eliminates exhaust finishers for a V-shaped motif filled with mesh lines on all but the Sport Prestige trims, also cribbed from the GV80. Inside, more GV80, with the previous 12.4-inch and 14.5-inch infotainment screens merged into a single 27-inch OLED display. The dual dials on the center tunnel are now the crystal shifter and shiny integrated controller from the bigger brothers.

The result of all of this is, as we wrote, "a classic luxury sedan in all the best ways. It’s elegant and composed, from its looks to the driving experience." Pricey, yeah, but it deserves a look. For comparison, the 255-hp 2025 BMW 530i xDrive starts at $61,775, the 375-hp 540i xDrive starts at $66,375, the electrified 483-hp 550e xDrive starts at $73,875, and the latter two do well better than the G80 at dynamic sportiness. For those swayed by the G80, stick to the trims below the 3.5 Sport Prestige, you'll not only save money, you'll get the best of what this sedan is best at.