Next-generation Dodge Charger Pursuit previewed

Speeders will soon have a new shape to keep an eye out for in their rear-view mirrors: Dodge has published the first official picture of the law enforcement-bound Pursuit version of its new Charger. The model is billed as a concept, but it's likely coming to a speed trap town near you.

Posted on Instagram, the teaser keeps most of the next Charger Pursuit's styling under wraps. We think we're likely looking at the electric model, but it's reasonable to assume that the straight-six-powered car will report for police duty as well. And while we can't see the side or the rear, we're betting the Pursuit will be based on the four-door version instead of on the coupe; you wouldn't want a suspect riding shotgun.

Beyond the white and black livery, the most obvious visual difference between the Pursuit and the regular-production Charger is the light bar on the roof. Dodge will likely make a host of additional changes to prepare the sedan for law enforcement use. The outgoing Charger Pursuit featured specific equipment such as heavy-duty brakes, steel wheels, police-specific front seats and a vinyl-upholstered rear bench seat.

Nothing suggests Dodge will make major mechanical changes to the Pursuit. The electric Charger packs 456 horsepower in R/T trim and 590 horsepower in Scat Pack trim, though several upgrade packages that add horses to the cavalry are available. Known as the Sixpack, the gasoline-burning model (which will likely represent the bulk of police sales) uses the familiar 3.0-liter Hurricane straight-six. It's twin-turbocharged to 420 or 550 horsepower depending on the trim level, and it spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More details about Dodge's next police car will emerge in the coming months.