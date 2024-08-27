2025 Hyundai Sonata reintroduces entry-level SE trim, brings down the starting price

The puzzle of the 2025 U.S. auto market fills in another piece with the arrival of the 2025 Hyundai Sonata. Given a pretty big refresh for the 2024 model year that introduced stern looks and a racier N Line trim, the popular sedan rolls into 2025 with just a few small updates. Product returned an new SE trim to the bottom of the lineup after the affordable grade took a break in 2024. The other trim news is the SEL with the $3,050 Convenience Package being broken out as its own trim, which could be considered another restoration after the SEL Plus also left the lineup at the end of the 2023 model year. Finally, the Sonata N Line gains a set of vents for second-row passengers.

The per Hyundai usual, the SE is no stripper special. Buyers get automatic LED headlights and taillights, an acoustic windshield, manual dual-zone temperature control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless start, hands-free trunk opening, four USB-C ports spread among front- and second-row occupants, and 16-inch alloys. Driver assistance and safety kit includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, forward collision alert with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot warning, lane keeping assist and lane following assist, rear cross traffic alert, and nine airbags. One clear money-saver is the urethane steering wheel, that touchpoint being a constant reminder of the price point.

The SE takes the entry-level bar down to $27,800 after the $1,150 destination charge. That's $850 less than the price of the low bar in 2024, the SEL. Other trims are hit with small price bumps. Sums for the 2025 Sonata and their differences from 2024 are:

SE: $27,800 (New trim)

SEL: $28,900 ($250)

SEL AWD: $30,400 ($250)

SEL Convenience: $30,800 ($250)

N Line: $36,400 ($300)

HEV SEL: $32,150 ($200)

HEV Limited: $38,600 ($250)

The non-hybrid grades are all powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The difference is that the SE and SEL use a naturally aspirated version making 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, pairing that engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The N Line takes the slicker route, using a turbo version of the same mill to get 290 hp and 311 lb-ft, and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Hybrid variants are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder helped by an electric motor and 1.62-kWh battery, combined output pegged at 192 hp and shifting managed by a six-speed automatic.