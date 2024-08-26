2025 Cadillac Lyriq loses base trim, but this time that's a good thing

Pricing info's dropped for the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq, showing what could seem like mixed news for buyers, but we consider it plain old good news. As noted when we covered pricing for the 2025 Cadillac Optiq, the brand is dropping the current entry-level Tech trim for next year, meaning the loss leader got just one year on the market. The Tech trim lowered the entry-level price to $58,590 when the next trim, the Luxury 1, started at $62,690. To get that lower number on the window sticker, Cadillac removed a big bag of features, including the Driving Assist Package with adaptive cruise control, high-def surround vision cameras, and enhanced park assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking and Digital Key. There were no adaptive headlights, varicolored interior ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, illuminated door handles, rear camera mirror, automatic headlight leveling, cornering lamps, rain-sensing intermittent wipers, or rear spoiler illumination. Even the power tilt and telescope steering wheel went bye-bye, owners needing to adjust the column manually.

For 2025, throwing the Tech grade overboard raises the entry-level price, however, the bump is only $1,000. That means the MSRP of the more affordable grade with access to all of the available goodies dips below $60,000 after destination. Give thanks to price drops of up to $2,700. MSRPs after the $1,395 destination charge and their differences from 2024:

Luxury 1: $59,990 ($2,700 less)

$59,990 ($2,700 less) Sport 1: $61,090 ($2,100 less)

$61,090 ($2,100 less) Luxury 2: $64,990 ($2,000 less)

$64,990 ($2,000 less) Sport 2: $65,490 ($2,000 less)

$65,490 ($2,000 less) Luxury 3: $68,390 ($2,200 less)

$68,390 ($2,200 less) Sport 3: $68,890 ($2,200 less)

All of these trims are rear-wheel-drive, a single motor on the back axle putting out 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Adding all-wheel drive adds $3,500, putting a motor on the front axle and taking output to 500 hp and 450 lb-ft. The range tops out with the Sport 3 AWD at $72,390 before options.

The color palette carries over, but access to certain colors changes. Luxury trims lose access to Nimbus Metallic and Opulent Blue Metallic, Sport trims lose access to Celestial Metallic and Emerald Lake Metallic.

An order guide shows at least one new standard feature as well, standard memory presets for the front passenger's seat. The options list gains a Cargo Convenience Package with roof rack cross rails, a cargo net for the load bay and a load bay organizer; plus pedals with alloy accents included in the Nappa Leather Package. Outside, Blue, Bronze and Red Accent Packages come with 22-inch black wheels with center caps and vehicle decals in the respective package color.