Study: These automakers do the best job with advanced tech

Some automakers do a much better job at integrating advanced tech than others. That’s the major finding from J.D. Power’s 2024 Tech Experience Index Study, which asked new car owners which tech features cause headaches and which they truly value.

J.D. Power ranked the problems that owners had with new tech features on a “problems per 100 vehicles” (PP100) scale. Based on that ranking, automakers earned a total score out of 1,000, with Genesis taking the top spot among premium brands and Hyundai winning in the mass-market brands category.

Lexus and BMW rounded out the top three premium brands, while Kia and GMC earned second and third among mass-market brands. J.D. Power’s director of user experience benchmarking and technology said, “A strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers, and many innovative technologies are answering customer needs. At the same time, this year’s study makes it clear that owners find some technologies of little use and/or are continually annoying.”

The organization divided 40 automotive technologies into four categories: Convenience, emerging automation, energy and sustainability, and infotainment and connectivity. Its study found that individual vehicles excelled with some features, such as the Toyota Sequoia, which earned a convenience award for its rearview mirror camera system.

The Genesis GV70 grabbed an emerging automation award for its front cross-traffic warning systems among premium brands, while the Kia Carnival picked up the designation in the mass-market segment. The BMW iX received an energy and sustainability award in the premium segment for its one-pedal driving systems, while the BMW X6 and Hyundai Santa Fe won infotainment and connectivity awards for phone-based key systems.

J.D. Power polled 81,296 new-vehicle owners who’d made a purchase in the last 90 days. The organization conducts multiple studies each year beyond the U.S. Tech Experience Index Study. It also surveys buyers for its U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout Study (APEAL) and the U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).