An audio teaser for Aston's soon-to-come V12 roars off the website

The growl of an Aston Martin V12 motor erupting from a pair of computer speakers may not be as enticing as standing next to one on a race track, but it’s all we’ve got … for the moment.

And here it is.

Besides offering a 30-second audio sampling of the engine sound from the supercar set to be revealed on September 2, the site puts up an invitation for visitors to share personal details and receive news of the company. It’s a marketing thing, in other words.

According to an Autoblog story in May, the twin-turbo V12 has been redesigned for use in the new flagship car — likely to be named the Vanquish — resulting in 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. The motor itself has a stronger block and connecting rods, higher capacity fuel injectors, and new cam profiles and intake and exhaust ports, according to the preview story.