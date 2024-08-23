Volvo teases refreshed XC90, EX90 updates and 'a surprise or two'

Volvo will show the world the updated XC90 crossover on what the company is calling "90/90" day, which to the rest of us is simply September 4th. The day will also "mark a big moment in the launch of the EX90," which accounts for the second "90." But what's far more interesting was the cryptic teaser Volvo tacked onto the end of its announcement, suggesting that "there might be a surprise or two …" in store for us too. Well, then.

The announcement was accompanied by an equally cryptic teaser image that appears to depict the hoods of the EX90 (top/right) and XC90 (bottom/left). There's not much to see here apart from the differentiating hood creases and some details in the headlights. From what we can make out, the updated XC90 will have a different take on the "Thor's Hammer" LED signature. Anything else is merely speculation. While Volvo hasn't officially put a sunset date on the XC90, we expect this will be the last major update before it is put out to pasture in favor of its all-electric sibling. The writing has been on the wall since Volvo originally unveiled the EX90 in 2022.

As for Volvo's surprises? We're not really sure what to expect. With the EX30 launch dragging on much longer than expected, Volvo is unlikely to be in a position to announce any major new product introductions for the U.S. market. We can't rule out the possibility of some Polestar Engineered variants of existing models; Volvo has already demonstrated a willingness to offer them on crossovers, so why stop now? In any event, we've only about a week to wait. Plus, you'll be able to watch the whole thing live on Volvo's 90/90 Day microsite.