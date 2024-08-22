New track-only BMW 2 Series wants to bring racing to the people

The entry point into BMW's range of M-branded coupes will soon become an attractive entry point into the world of racing. The German brand previewed a track-only evolution of the 2 Series that will bundle race-ready equipment into a relatively affordable package.

BMW M Motorsport is currently developing the car, whose name hasn't been publicly announced yet. However, since M is involved the model will most likely land as an evolution of the M240i or as an evolution of the M2. It doesn't sound like the 230i, which is the cheapest version in the range, has received clearance to go racing. While this is pure speculation, the muscular body kit strongly hints at M2 roots. If we want to push the speculation to the next level, it's perhaps telling to point out that the next M2 CS is allegedly right around the corner.

What's certain is that the upcoming coupe will be marketed as a followup to the M235i Racing, the M240i Racing, and the M2 CS Racing. Beyond the M2-like front end, we spot a carbon fiber roof panel, a bigger rear spoiler, a roll cage, and an OMP racing seat for the driver.

As for what will be under the hood, your guess is as good as ours. We're betting that the engine won't be significantly different than the one that powers the street-legal, regular-production model — don't expect to find a twin-turbocharged V8 between the punched-out front wheel arches. BMW might make tuning changes to ensure the 2 complies with the rules of a given race series, however. Like its predecessors, the coupe will likely receive a handful of specific parts in the braking system and the suspension system to post the quickest possible lap times.

"Proximity to our customers is one of the maxims we pursue at BMW M Motorsport. From our point of view, this also includes offering a car for grassroots racing that teams and newcomers to racing can afford and that at the same time offers them BMW M Motorsport technology at the highest level," explained Björn Lellmann, the head of customer racing for BMW M Motorsport, in a statement.

More details about BMW's next track-going 2 Series will emerge in the coming months, and the coupe will make its racing debut in 2026.