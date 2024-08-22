News

National Transportation Safety Board investigating Tesla crash in California

An electric Tesla Semi caught fire and crashed

Aug 22nd 2024 at 8:14AM
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into a crash and fire involving a Tesla electric semi-truck on a California highway, the agency said late Wednesday.

The NTSB will carry out the safety investigation along with the California Highway Patrol authority, it said in a post on social media platform X.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker and the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A Tesla electric semi-truck crashed near Emigrant Cap in northern California late on Monday night after it caught fire, closing off a highway for more than half a day, local media reports said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Auto experts say EV fires burn differently than those in cars with internal combustion engines, often lasting longer and are harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite.

