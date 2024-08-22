2025 McLaren 750S bespoke program announced

High-end automakers have offered extreme vehicle customization options through bespoke configuration programs for years. Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche and others give buyers the opportunity to select custom colors and other features, though it’s always at a very steep price. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) does the same, and now, it’s the new 750S’ turn.

The MSO Contrast Pack adds appearance upgrades and custom color options to the “standard” 750S. Buyers have 12 preconfigured themes to choose from, and the automaker can accommodate fully custom orders upon request. McLaren said the packs can be ordered at the time of purchase or through the dealer configuration process.

Contrast Pack 1 offers a range of bespoke colors not available on McLaren’s standard vehicles, and buyers can extend the color selection to the brake calipers and door mirror caps. They include:

Volcano Red

Volcano Orange

Anniversary Orange

Solar Yellow

Napier Green

XP Green

Tokyo Pearl

Viola Viola

Dove Grey

Soho Grey

Tarmac Black

Alaskan Diamond White

The Contrast Pack 2 builds on the first package with a full Alcantara interior and other cabin accents.

McLaren also offers a Stealth Badging package, which blacks out the exterior badges and wheel center caps. Carbon fiber front fenders are included, along with available carbon fiber louvers. All 750S models now get a Papaya orange stop/start button, a nod to McLaren’s long-running racing heritage.

The company’s chief sales and marketing officer, George Biggs, said, “In its first year on sale, the 750S has been a huge success. The car’s stellar reception with both the media who have driven it and with customers has exceeded all expectations, and the Model Year enhancements for 750S with new options from McLaren Special Operations ensure it remains a benchmark defining supercar with exclusivity and remarkable craftsmanship.”

The 2025 McLaren 750S is available for order now at one of the company’s more than 100 dealer locations in 40 markets globally. Buyers can also virtually configure the car with MSO by contacting the dealer to set an appointment.