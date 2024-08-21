Tesla recalls more than 9,000 2016 Model X SUVs over roof trim piece

Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles from the 2016 model year over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. Vehicles affected by this recall include those from the start of production through July 31, 2016. The vehicles in question were recalled back in 2020 for a similar issue, but as time went on, Tesla determined the original fix may not have been sufficient.

This marks a rare physical recall for the Austin, Texas-based automaker, which usually fixes issues in its vehicles through over-the-air software updates.

Tesla recalled nearly 2.6 million vehicles due to safety concerns in the first six months of the year, only behind Ford Motor which has recalled about 3.6 million vehicles in the U.S., according to recall management platform developer Bizzycar.

"The front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," the U.S. auto safety regulator said in a letter dated Aug. 20.

If the trim's adhesion to the surface lacks primer, the part could separate from the vehicle over time, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA's safety recall report said.

"Prior to separating, an applique without primer may create a detectable noise inside the cabin for either a short or prolonged period of time. Separately, the customer may observe the applique coming loose," Tesla reports in NHTSA's documentation.

The letter said the EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.

