2025 Lexus RX 500h gets Black Line Special Edition Package

Lexus is making small changes to the RX, its best-selling model, for the 2025 model year. The crossover gets an optional appearance package with a name we've seen before, a new exterior color called Incognito, and a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

This isn't the first time Lexus has rolled out an appearance package called Black Line Special Edition. The bundle was notably offered on the 2020 GS 350 F Sport (it included Zero Halliburton luggage), the 2021 UX 250h, and two variants of the 2022 RX. Shown above, the 2025 RX 500h's package adds Incognito paint, black exterior trim, black-finished 21-inch wheels, and orange brake calipers for a touch of contrast. Inside, RXs ordered with the Black Line Special Edition Package also get black upholstery as well as gray contrast stitching.

Production of the RX 500h F Sport Performance Black Line Special Edition (is this the longest name in the Lexus range?) will be capped at 500 units for the North American market for 2025. If you like the idea of a blacked-out Lexus but don't want a crossover, the 2025 ES is offered with the same package; it adds an array of blacked-out exterior trim, and it's limited to 1,000 units for the North American market.

The rest of the changes made for 2025 are fairly minor; the current RX went on sale for 2023 so it's not due for a major update yet. Incognito is available on the other members of the range, meaning buyers now have 11 colors to choose from. The RX 350 and RX 350h variants gain a new trim level called F Sport Design that includes specific exterior design details, 21-inch wheels, and black open-pore wood trim scattered across the interior. Finally, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard across the board, regardless of model or trim level.

The 2025 Lexus RX will land in showrooms across the nation later in 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to its launch.