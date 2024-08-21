2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet continues the Last Call

The Dodge Charger and Challenger rumbled to the pearly gates with a posse of special editions. The Dodge Durango is doing the same, albeit with fewer outriders. After the 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI from January, we now welcome the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet and Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special editions, which can be considered celebratory brackets around the 392-powered AlcHEMI that cost $91,390. Starting with the big dog, the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet (pictured) comes in a two-tone exterior, Triple Nickel with a Satin Black hood, plus the contrasts of 20-inch wheels in a Lights Out finish, red Brembo brake calipers, gray metallic Hellcat badges, and a Satin Black Dodge badge in back that hovers above Satin Black exhaust tips.

The interior's gussied up with Ebony Red Nappa leather SRT seats with embroidered SRT logos, suede-wrapped steering wheel and suede headliner, a "premium wrapped" instrument panel, and silver and sepia accent stitching blending well with forged carbon fiber trim.

This one costs $113,325 before the $1,595 destination charge, the sum being $114,920 before any other options, taxes, fees. For comparison, the 2024 Hellcat Premium starts at $108,795, leaving us with a reasonable premium of just over $6,000 before what we expect will be some hefty ADMs.

The 2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary edition is an on-the-nose celebration of 20 years of Durango and the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which, like Reese's Cups, are two great tastes that taste great together. The body can be ordered in one of four colors, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Vapor Grey, or White Knuckle. After that, buyers get a choice of two trims. Both trims come with a black HEMI graphic on the hood, black exterior badges, the 345 badges on the fenders outlined in Brass Monkey, the Tow N Go Package that ups towing capacity to 8,700 pounds, and a Brembo brake system sporting black calipers behind 20-inch forged wheels. The cabins on both trims go with performance seats in Alcantara flashing Tupelo stitching in front, captain's chairs in the second row, and carbon fiber trim. For the first time on the R/T trim, the purchase comes with an outing at the SRT Track Experience.

The more accessible Plus trim adds a sunroof, heated and ventilated front-row seats, heated second-row seats, nine-speaker Alpine audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the Trailer-tow Group, and driver assistance features that include adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with trailer detect. The price: $67,565 after destination.

Upgrading to the Premium trip adds black roof rails, ups the speaker count to 19 via a Harman Kardon audio system, swaps in a suede headliner, and extends the driver assistance menu with items such as lane departure warning plus and advanced brake assist. The price: $72,065.

The SRT and R/T specials are limited editions, but Dodge didn't specify how limited. Order books are open now, or you can wait for dealer stock to populate on the Dodge Horsepower Locator at Dodge Garage.