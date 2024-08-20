Can-Am's range includes four basic types of vehicles: motorcycles, side-by-sides, three-wheelers, and ATVs. If they all merged into one, the final product could look a lot like the new Canyon. It blends a three-wheeler layout with the off-road capability of side-by-sides and ATVs.

There are two ways to look at the Canyon. It's either the answer to the question no one asked, or one of those "Duh, why didn't someone think of this sooner?" moments. There might be a third way to look at it if you're a member of GMC's legal team, but that's besides the point.

Back to the road: The newest addition to the Can-Am portfolio is shaped like the brand's existing three-wheelers, but it's taller and fitted with more fairing. It puts a noticeably more rugged spin on the design cues that characterize other trikes, including the high-mounted headlights. Can-Am added anti-slip foot pegs, a handlebar riser that makes the Canyon easier to control while standing on the pegs, and a drive belt protector. The 10.25-inch, Apple CarPlay-compatible touchscreen doubles as the instrument cluster and the infotainment system display.

Power for the Canyon comes from a 1.3-liter water-cooled three-cylinder engine rated at 115 horsepower. It's linked to a six-speed semi-automatic transmission that has a reverse gear, so you won't need to push yourself backwards, and it lets the three-wheeler tow or haul up to 400 pounds, which should come in handy regardless of whether you're setting off for work or play. We'd bet that it stops pretty well, too, thanks in part to Brembo brakes and ABS. Riders have four modes, called Sport, All-Road, Rally and Normal, to choose from, while the semi-active suspension system features 10 inches of front-end suspension travel and about nine inches of rear-end travel.

On sale now, the 2025 Can-Am Canyon is available in three trim levels called Standard, XT, and Redrock, respectively. Pricing starts at $25,299, $29,799, and $32,299, respectively, excluding transport and preparation. Buyers who want to customize their three-wheeler have 25 factory accessories to choose from including a rear-view camera, an Akrapovič exhaust system, LED fog lights, and a trailer hitch.