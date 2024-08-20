2024 Ram 2500 gets a moon-themed special edition called Lunar

We seem to be in the middle of a moon fad. Swatch and Omega probably earned enough money to start their own moon program with the launch of the Moonswatch. And even with the frenzy cooling on the plastic tribute to Omega's chronograph, there are still more variants coming out. General Motors has also channeled the moon program with moon-inspired graphics in the GMC Hummer EV as it was a sort of "moon shot" for the company, and closely related are the rocket design cues on the Z06 and ZR1 "Gemini" engines as a connection to the space program of the same name. Now Ram is getting in on the action with the Lunar special edition for the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Rebel trims.

So what makes these trucks "Lunar?" Well, they're gray, like the moon. They're only available in the Ceramic Grey color you see above, and the color is paired with gloss black graphics that are exclusive to the special edition. They also get body color badges and black wheels, plus the addition of towing mirrors and upgraded LED headlights and taillights. The interior is black leather with Surf Blue contrast stitching, and you'll find a special metal badge on the center console and the same kind of faux carbon fiber weave trim as the Ram TRX. Plus it gets a wireless phone chargers.

Yeah, the moon-i-ness of this Ram seems pretty tenuous beyond it being gray and able to go on rough terrain (after all, it's only offered on the Power Wagon and Rebel trims). But it looks all right, so we won't harp on it too much. If you dig it, you can pick one up in October. The Power Wagon version starts at $75,205 and comes with the 6.4-liter gas V8, and the Rebel, which comes with Cummins turbodiesel six-cylinder, starts at $85,490 (both prices including the $1,995 destination charge).