2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek starts at $36,810

The whole Rogue line creeps up by a few hundred dollars

Aug 19th 2024 at 3:17PM
2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition
Following the small SUV's model year update, the 2025 Nissan Rogue now has full pricing. The new Rock Creek trim level starts at $36,810, including the $1,390 destination charge, and while the whole Rogue range sees a price increase, it's a very modest one.

The Rock Creek becomes the third most expensive Rogue in the lineup, just a couple thousand dollars behind the all-wheel-drive SL. It's also the only Rogue that's only available with all-wheel drive. On top of unique styling, it also gets all-terrain tires, hill descent control, off-road camera angles and a rear 12-volt power socket. 

Looking at the rest of the Rogues, the base S model with front-wheel drive now starts at $30,620, an increase of $380. Comparing the standard front-drive trims to last year, the increases range from $380 to $430. Adding all-wheel drive to any trim besides Rock Creek is an extra $1,400. The SL and Platinum trims also now have an option package that includes the ProPilot 2.1 hands-free highway driving assist and a wide-angle front camera. Base pricing for all the trims is listed below, and the new Rogue is hitting dealers this summer.

  • S: $30,620
  • SV: $32,360
  • Rock Creek: $36,810 (standard AWD)
  • SL: $37,480
  • Platinum: $40,910

