2025 Nissan Altima loses turbo engine, gains a few new options

An anonymous source told Automotive News last month that the Nissan Altima is dead after the 2025 model year; other anonymous sources have give the Altima two years to live. Either way, death appears close by. Now that Nissan's announced what buyers can expect for the 2025 Altima, we know there's life in the old girl yet, but a little less than before. The top SR VC-Turbo trim drops off the menu, taking its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. That leaves the 2.5-liter four-cylinder putting out 188 hp and 180 lb-ft as the sole engine, shifting through a continuously variable transmission to either the front or both axles depending on trim.

MSRPs are up some, but there are no scary amounts. Pricing for the four remaining trims including the $1,140 destination charge, and the differences from 2023, are:

S: $28,140 ($630)

$28,140 ($630) SV: $28,570 ($260)

$28,570 ($260) SR: $29,970 ($260)

$29,970 ($260) SL: $34,470 ($260)

Getting all-wheel drive on the SV, SR, and SL grades adds $1,500 to the price. Every Altima comes with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a bundle of driver assistance systems including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking. Nissan's also added its Maintenance Care Program that provides up to three scheduled oil changes in the first two years or 24,000 miles of ownership.

For the new year, the base S trim gets the eight-inch infotainment system that's been standard on higher grades, bringing every trim into line. The SV trim gets the option of a Special Edition Package. Outside, this attaches a rear spoiler, illuminated tread plates, and 17-inch gloss black alloys. Inside, there's a moonroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad, and faux carbon fiber trim.

Above that, the SR's optional 19-inch wheel goes from the current Dark Silver to Bronze.