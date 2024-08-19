2025 GMC Yukon refreshed with a fresh look, more tech and lots more luxury

It’s big GM SUV refresh time, and now GMC is taking its turn with the 2025 Yukon following in the footsteps of the Tahoe and Escalade updates. Just like those other full-size SUVs, this one adopts revised styling, fresh tech and a dash of opulence.

New grille designs for the various trims are combined with fresh headlights, taillights, square quad exhaust and new bumper designs in both front and rear. The Denali Ultimate adopts an epic new GMC badge that when you look close, depicts the topography of Mount Denali. A new 24-inch wheel option is also available on the Denali Ultimate, pushing wheel sizes ever higher. You can only get the 24s paired with the air suspension and MagneRide dampers to ensure ride quality is still acceptable on such thin sidewall tires.

Two trims are eliminated for 2024, SLE and SLT, replaced by a single Elevation “base” trim. The other new variant introduced for 2024 is an AT4 Ultimate, which is exactly what it sounds like. For the folks who might want the off-road extras afforded by the AT4 but still want all the tech and luxury goodies inside the cabin (similar to a Denali), your trim of choice will most definitely be the AT4 Ultimate.

The Yukon’s biggest updates are applied inside where you’ll notice its new, enormous 16.8-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that was first introduced in the Sierra EV. This new touchscreen runs Android Automotive software, making Google Maps the native navigation system and Google Assistant your voice control. As for other added tech, the Yukon now offers a Night Vision thermal object detection mode in its digital cluster. In addition to a few other driver assistance systems joining the party, Super Cruise continues to be available.

The rear seats have a new 8-inch touchscreen for the rear climate control. You can also get a second row “Executive Seating” package in the Denali Ultimate that features heated, ventilated and massaging captain’s chairs just like the front passengers get, in-headrest speakers and all.

GMC’s powertrain story is nearly carryover from before the refresh, as the 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 carry over unchanged. However, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six is massaged with the same updates applied to the pickups that offer the engine. It’ll produce 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque now, and its presence is especially notable since GM killed it in the Escalade’s refresh. When queried, GMC told us the diesel take rate since it was introduced for the Yukon has hovered between 10-15% each year.

The updated 2025 Yukon doesn’t have a price just yet, but GMC says it will go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.