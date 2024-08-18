2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is a third consecutive tribute to Monterey

Another week, another coastal-themed special edition. Lamborghini got us started in August with a Revuelto Opera Unica hand-painted to recall Sardinia's Emerald Coast, Rolls-Royce stepped up next with the Spectre Semaphore "inspired by the informal elegance of coastal California." It's Land Rover's turn, the difference being this is the third consecutive year of a limited-edition Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. Debuting, as usual, at Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week, the custom 2024 Range is "Inspired by the lush greenery and ocean cliffs surrounding Carmel, California." The first of these from 2022 rolled out in a fabulous Satin Bronze, the second one came out in Gloss White last year. This time the exterior's Bespoke Satin Green, accents being the black badging with 24-carat gold edging, 23-inch Dark Grey wheels with Bespoke Green inserts.

Between the doors, an aniline leather interior in Sequoia Green and Perlino with contrast stitching, and embroidered headrests and seat pillow. Trim comes in dark linear wenge wood veneers offset by dials in black ceramic. The four-seat SV Signature Suite welcomes rear passengers with a full-length center console, an electronically deployable club table, and a refrigerator with SV-etched glassware as standard kit.

The only unexpected detail is that this is a 2024MY Range Rover, whereas the previous two have been built on the following model-year Range Rover; there are now two 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Editions. We know the automaker has much in the works, this gets us even more curious for what's ahead. Only 17 will leave the factory, the same number as last year's variant. Each is priced is $371,625, just $450 more than last year's model. That money also gets a Titleist Professional club fitting experience either in California or Massachusetts, and two sets of custom clubs. And $5,000 of each sale will be donated to the Del Monte Forest Conservancy, a non-profit "committed to conserving, enhancing, and acquiring land that has been dedicated to open space within Pebble Beach."