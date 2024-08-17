Shelby Super Snake Mustang could be yours in charity sweepstakes

If 830 horsepower in a street-legal Shelby Mustang isn’t enough to make one drool, consider that the “Super Snake” convertible is a prize for the winner of a sweepstakes to benefit a diabetes research organization.

Ford, together with Breakthrough T1D (for Type 1 diabetes) and in partnership with Shelby American, is selling raffle tickets to win a 2025 5.0L V8 powered Shelby Super Snake to one lucky ticket holder.

The winner, according to the sponsors, will have the opportunity to customize the #001 VIN vehicle by choosing the transmission (a manual option!), color (exterior and interior), and more from approved Ford/Shelby options.

Ford and Breakthrough T1D say that they have partnered for more than 25 years, raising more than $75 million for type 1 (or insulin-dependent) diabetes research since 1998. Donations can be accessed here, from $10 to $1,000, depending on the number of prize tickets one would like to purchase. Donations must be made by Dec. 31 this year, and the drawing for the winners will be held next Jan. 8.

The hyper-Mustang, built in limited numbers and priced at about $160,000 for the 2024 edition, serves as the flagship of Shelby American that carries on the legacy of the “fire-breathing Mustang worthy of the Shelby badge.” It starts out as a Mustang Dark Horse, then Shelby adds on an extreme cooling system (radiator, heat exchanger); Shelby by Borla exhaust system; hardened extended wheel studs, open ended lug nuts, and Shelby suspension system.