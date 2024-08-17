Junkyard Gem: 1965 Volvo Amazon Wagon

Volvo did reasonably well selling the homely PV444/544 in the United States beginning in the middle 1950s, and its better-looking successor first appeared on our shores as a 1960 model. That was the Amazon, which was available here through 1968. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those cars, found in a Northern California self-service yard recently.

The Amazon name wasn't used on these cars in North America (they were given 122S badging here), but everybody uses the home-market name for these cars by this time.

The engine is Volvo's reliable 1.8-liter pushrod straight-four, rated at 115 horsepower and 112 pound-feet.

The transmission is a four-speed manual.

I've found quite a few discarded Amazons during my junkyard travels, as these are rugged cars that have long inspired powerful affection from their owners.

This one was so beloved that its final owner penned a farewell note to its flank before sending it on its final tow-truck ride to Pick-n-Pull. The car saved at least two lives, though it would have been nice to get more details here.

The car that did it all!

It was in rough shape by the time of its retirement, with the top-down rust you see on California cars that live near the Pacific and its salt spray.

Junkyard shoppers had purchased most of the interior and trim components by the time I arrived.

The replacement for the Amazon was the 140, which arrived in the United States as a 1968 model and later evolved into the 200 Series.

Turns you into a Swedish rally driver!

Volvos are built so well that they last an average of 11 years in Sweden.

The best Amazon commercials are in Swedish, of course.