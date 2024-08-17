Here are a few more details about how MLB plans to convert a NASCAR track to play baseball

Muscles rather than high octane fuel will be powering the action next August 2 at the Bristol Motor Speedway when humans without machines — members of the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves — gather for a regularly scheduled baseball game.

Only the fastballs will approach 100 miles an hour at Bristol when the famous NASCAR track is extensively reconfigured as a Major League “stadium” with a seating capacity expected to accommodate about 100,000 fans. The "MLB Speedway Classic" will also be broadcast nationally on the Saturday night at 7pm on FOX Sports.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the formal announcement last week at the track in Tennessee. "The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region.”

The question now is, how will they build a regulation MLB diamond and outfield grounds? It will require some architectural fiddling with the motorsports track. A section of the pit road wall and one of the buildings that houses tires and wheels may be removed, a track spokesman said.

The planned field dimensions will be 330 feet down the lines, 400 feet to center and 384 (left-center) and 375 (right-center) in the power alleys.

The Saturday game, coming during a three-game weekend stand, is to be the first MLB game played in Tennessee. Bristol is located in northeastern Tennessee, about 15 minutes from the unique Bristol main street that serves as the border of Tennessee and Virginia. Ticket prices and availability will be announced next month, with Braves, Reds and Bristol season-ticket holders given first access.