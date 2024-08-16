Rimac Nevera R goes well beyond the 2,000-horsepower mark

MONTEREY, Calif. – The master of monster EVs, Rimac, has added another one to the books during Monterey Car Week. The Nevera R takes the basic idea of the regular model, but adds power and more to make it an even more capable machine.

The quad-motor powertrain in the Nevera R has been bumped up to 2,107 horsepower from 1,914 in the basic Nevera. That also means it will hit 60 mph in 1.74 seconds, and it'll do the quarter-mile in just 8.23 seconds, the latter being nearly 0.4 second faster than the base car. Top speed is 256 mph.

The four motors are fed by a new generation of battery pack, but Rimac didn't go into much detail on the changes. One of the changes, though, is that overall capacity is down a bit from 120 kWh to 108.

Other changes include retuned torque vectoring for the motors, apparently upgraded carbon ceramic brakes, new Michelin Cup 2 tires, new suspension geometry with more negative camber, and larger rear wing and diffuser. The wing and diffuser come with additional styling changes that make the Nevera R look more like a new model than just a high-performance version of an existing one. Altogether, the Nevera R's upgrades allow it to lap the Nardo Handling Track 3.8 seconds faster than the regular Nevera. We can't wait to see it tackle the Nürburgring.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will surely be in the seven-figure range. And just 40 Nevera Rs will be sold (probably a number of them at the reveal).