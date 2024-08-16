Over the top is an understatement for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla collection

The Spirit of Ecstasy, the statuette that adorns the hood of Roll-Royce Motor Cars, is the inspiration for a collection of 10 cars called the Phantom Scintilla.

The collection — no prices are mentioned in the company’s description — is designed to “celebrates the ethereal beauty, grace and legacy” of the Spirit of Ecstasy, with interiors “inspired by the apparent movement of her robes, as the motor car glides by.” Wow.

One dressed-up example, the ultra luxury Phantom sedan, is on display at the current Monterey Car Week extravaganza. But don’t get your hopes up: All 10 units are already sold, with only three coming to the U.S.

The roof is coated in Andalusian White with Thracian Blue covering everything from the window line down. The Spirit of Ecstasy ornament — inspired by the ancient Greek statue, the Winged Victory of Samothrace — is rendered in ceramic white.

Slip inside to find seats adorned will cloth upholstery that features a flowing graphic design, but it's not simply screen printed. Instead, Rolls-Royce says that the pattern is made up of 869,500 stitches of embroidery in the seats and doors. The headliner features Rolls-Royce's signature Starlight illumination motif with 1,500 tiny fiber-optic lights arranged in a wavy pattern.

There’s also what RR calls its Celestial Pulse Gallery artwork, a centerpiece formed of seven individually milled aluminum ribbons in the same ceramic finish as the statuette.

Would a Phantom Scintilla customer be concerned with something as mundane as a horsepower figure for this million-dollar-plus vehicle? Glad you asked: The Phantom features a 563-hp twin-turbo V-12 paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. And there’s a pothole-spotting camera that helps the suspension adapt to road imperfections. You won’t find that in a Miata.

“The unveiling of a Private Collection is always a landmark moment,” said Rolls CEO Chris Brownbridge in a press statement. “These rare and collectible motor cars, limited to just a handful of examples worldwide, are true masterpieces. They illustrate the boundless ingenuity and skill of the creatives and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce, and stimulate ideas among our clients for their own commissions.”