Lamborghini Temerario revealed with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid that spins to 10,000 rpm

The successor to the Huracán is here. It's called Temerario, and it loses two cylinders. But to make up for it, Lamborghini has thrown just about everything it can at it. It has three electric motors, two turbochargers and a flat-plane crankshaft (but not in a pear tree). The result is a 900-horsepower, 10,000-rpm monster.

More specifically, the Temerario makes 907 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Impressively, 789 of those ponies come just from the 4.0-liter engine and its two turbos nestled in the "V." That engine also features titanium connecting rods and dry-sump oiling. The three motors, while supplying some power, aren't there as much for sheer output as for polishing the edges of the power delivery. All three are thin axial flux motors with oil cooling. One is sandwiched between the engine and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the other two are mounted in the front axle, one for each wheel. The engine-mounted motor helps fill in power and torque in the rev band, especially at the low end, and the front motors add traction and front-end torque vectoring. If this layout sounds familiar, the Acura NSX was using this basic idea not quite a decade ago.

The front motors (which only weigh 34.2 pounds apiece) also allow the Lambo to have all-wheel drive without having to run a driveshaft up the middle of the car. So instead, there's a 3.8-kWh battery pack in the center tunnel. Apparently it can be plugged in to charge, but with such a tiny capacity, we can't imagine it's really worth it to do so, since the unannounced range is surely miniscule. But this is all about performance, and the numbers are solid. The Temerario will get to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds on the way to a top speed of more than 210 mph.

But it's not all about speed and acceleration. The Temerario uses a new aluminum spaceframe chassis wrapped in aluminum bodywork. Lamborghini says it's 20% stiffer than its predecessor. Overall downforce is up an incredible 103% over the Huracán Evo, and that goes up with the Alleggerita Package to 158%. That packages replaces many aero parts with carbon fiber, the standard glass with thinner pieces and polycarbonate, and the muffler with a titanium example, with total weight savings of 55 pounds. The additional Carbon Pack saves a couple more pounds on top of that, and the available carbon fiber wheels probably save some weight, too, though an undisclosed amount. No matter the wheels, the Temerario comes with carbon ceramic brakes with beastly 10-piston fixed front calipers and 4-piston rears.

Amazingly, the tamest part of the Temerario might be the design. While it's a new car, a lot of it still looks similar to Huracán, but majorly modified. Thin horizontal headlights squint out from under the nose, and they're supplemented with hexagonal daytime running lights. The DRLs are hollow in the middle, allowing air to pass through for cooling. The hexagonal theme continues at the rear on the taillights and the central exhaust. The engine is nestled between a couple flying buttresses with a highly perforated covering. The rear bumper is mostly cutaway behind the tires, revealing all that aggressive tread (available in normal street, track and winter compounds).

The interior is an evolution of Lamborghini styling, too, with a lot of jet-fighter-inspired cues. But it has more screens now. The driver gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, the passenger gets a 9.1-inch infotainment screen, and an 8.4-inch screen sits in the middle. Lamborghini will also include cameras for recording laps and for use as a general dash cam, plus the Lamborghini Telemetry 2.0 app for keeping track of what you do on race courses. It has 150 circuits pre-loaded, too.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced, but that will all likely come soon. And like every Lamborghini, it will surely be expensive, just not as expensive as the Revuelto.