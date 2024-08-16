Ford recalls Explorer Police models for potential engine fires

Ford Police Interceptor vehicles have upgraded components that help them cope with the stresses of daily life with law enforcement, but they’re not invincible. The automaker recently recalled the Explorer Interceptor for prematurely failing engines, which could release oil and fuel vapors, causing a fire.

The recall impacts 2020-2022 Ford Explorer vehicles with the Police Interceptor Utility Package and the 3.3-liter V6 engines, including hybrids. A total of 85,238 vehicles are included in the recall, but Ford said it is unaware of reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Engine failures in the affected vehicle population could release oil and other flammable materials under the hood, which could accumulate near ignition sources, increasing the risk of smoke, fire, and damage. The leak is caused by a piston and rod failure due to seizing bearings. Ford said the seized bearings could be caused by a number of problems, including foreign debris in the bearing, materials failures, lubrication issues, and more. Because of that, the automaker hasn’t identified “a single specific root cause for the bearing failures in these vehicles.”

Ford believes the fix could involve updating the powertrain control module (PCM). The software may be updated to include diagnostics for connecting rod failures, and a tech would inspect the engine for noise or damage. If a rod bearing failure is present, Ford will replace the long block, but the bad news for Police fleets is that the automaker said parts for replacements won’t be available until the second quarter of next year.

That could be a significant hassle, depending on how many affected Explorers are in a particular police department’s fleet. Ford advises customers to park and shut off their vehicles if they hear an unexpected noise or smell smoke, which could leave some departments in a lurch if the issue is more common than expected.