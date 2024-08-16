2025 Ruf Rodeo is ready to wrangle some rough roads

Ruf's latest production model goes where no other Rufs will: dirt roads. The 2025 Rodeo capitalizes on the interest in fast off-roaders (see Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato) and applies it to its own retro-styled chassis. It also takes the name, and some of the styling inspiration, from a concept of the same name it introduced back in 2020.

While appearing like a 964 911, the Rodeo uses the carbon fiber monocoque body and chassis of Ruf's CTR Anniversary and SCR road-going coupes. But it has some unique touches. It has custom bumpers with overrider-inspired slots front and rear. Up front, they're opened for air intake, and in the rear, they incorporate the exhaust. Huge boxy fender flares have been added at each corner, and they house Rodeo-specific Goodyear all-terrain tires (235/55R18) on forged center-lock wheels. A ducktail spoiler tops the engine cover, and metal-finish roof rails do the same to the Ruf's roof.

These changes are just the start for the Rodeo. The double-wishbone, pushrod suspension with electronically adjustable shocks has been reworked for off-road use, particularly in regards to ground clearance, which is 9.5 inches. Funny enough, that's the same as another all-wheel-drive, turbocharged flat-engine vehicle: the Subaru Outback Wilderness. Behind those forged wheels are 13.8-inch cross-drilled carbon ceramic brakes, with fixed six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the back.

Powering the Rodeo is a dry-sump turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six. It makes 610 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, good for taking the 2,756-pound coupe to 155 mph. It's also more power than the SCR has, but not as much as in the CTR Anniversary. Unlike either the SCR or CTR, the Rodeo's power goes to all four wheels. Or at least it can. Power split can be adjusted via a screen in the cabin, and it shows that it can also be set to fully rear-drive for maximum slide-iness. But if you're not sending power front and rear, you won't be taking full advantage of the limited-slip differentials at each end.

We need to circle back to styling, though, since we haven't discussed the interior. The standard Rodeo will get a black Alantara interior, but this reveal car features a custom interior that really leans into the Rodeo name. The "lollipop" backed buckets are covered in saddle brown leather and woven cloth inspired by Southwestern U.S. and Mexican patterns. The leather continues throughout the cabin, including the cargo area behind the front seats. The Rodeo's nameplate is also done in a Western filigree style, and the leather panels have unique stitching. But there's still some classic Porsche inspiration with the white-on-black analog gauges across the simple dash and titanium pedals underneath.

No availability or pricing details were given for the Rodeo; we expect "soon" and "expensive," respectively. Ruf has a few colors available including the orange you see here, an olive green, brown, blue and burgundy red, all with the standard black interior. But we suspect if your bank account really is bottomless, Ruf can do some custom work like on this show car.