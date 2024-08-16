MONTEREY, Calif. – When a V12-powered executive sedan worth a couple hundred thousand dollars still isn't special enough for you, Mercedes has you covered. Among its Monterey Car Week reveals is the 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow, which is a very limited edition just for America. It's purple!

According to Mercedes, the car is "inspired by the breathtaking violet glow of aurora borealis over the gleaming white landscape of the arctic circle." Since an aurora can be a few colors that shift over time, it might've been cool for Mercedes to spring for some kind of color-shift paint, but the purple is nifty. Complementing the paint are dark chrome trim and multispoke 21-inch wheels.

The inside is much more restrained. The seats, including the Executive Package reclining rears, are finished in what Mercedes calls Rose Grey leather with Amethyst Grey contrast stitching. As you can see, the emphasis on both of those should absolutely be "grey." It has dark herringbone walnut wood trim, embroidered pillows and carpets, and a badge in the center console noting the special edition's rarity.

Only 50 of these Mercedes-Maybachs will be built, and they'll be delivered to dealers later this year. They start at $340,150 including destination, which is around $100,000 more than a "base" S 680.