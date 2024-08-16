2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary adds Brittany Blue to the palette

Ford announced the 2025 Mustang 60th Anniversary Package back in April this year, but today it’s adding a wrinkle to said package. Brittany Blue is joining as one of the possible colors you can spec, bringing the total to four with the initial three being Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue.

This retro color is only being made available for a short period of time, as Ford says one must “register their interest” here in hopes of being randomly selected to purchase their 60th Anniversary car in Brittany Blue. Notifications will be emailed out by August 21, and then you’ll need to choose a dealer within seven days of being given an allocation.

All the Brittany Blue cars will come spec’d a single way, as a coupe with the 10-speed automatic. Ford says the package also includes the 401A package, Active-Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo brakes, 3.55 limited-slip rear axle, 12-speaker B&O sound system and Space Gray upholstery. The price is set at $65,245, making it more expensive than even a Mustang Dark Horse’s starting price. If you happen to be attending the Woodward Dream Cruise this year, you’ll be able to check out the Brittany Blue car at Ferndale’s Mustang Alley.

But wait, there’s more. Ford also revealed a new gauge cluster design today that 2024 Mustang owners will receive via an over-the-air update. It’s yet another retro cluster design, this one copying the 1999-2001 SVT Cobra. Ford says the update will be rolled out at midnight on August 17, so make sure you have your automatic software update setting turned “on” to receive the new cluster option.