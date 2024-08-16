2024 Jaguar F-Type R 75 Final Drive: We enjoy that V8 one last time

The Jaguar F-Type is automotive art. And just like other forms of "art," not everyone will understand it. They might not even like it at all, but that’s part of its allure to the truly passionate. It’s never garnered universal love in the same way a Porsche 911 or BMW M3 might, but despite a minor refresh in 2021, Jag’s essentially been selling the same car for over 10 years with various powertrain offerings and the odd foray into both racing and rally cars. That is, until now. The 2024 F-Type marks the end of an era, and I snagged an F-Type R 75 Edition Convertible to play this stunning sports car out the door with one final drive.

It’s essential that this last drive be in the R with the high-output 5.0-liter supercharged V8. The now-discontinued popcorn-sounding supercharged V6 held its own charm (and can you believe Jaguar offered a four-cylinder, too?) but the F-Type is at its best when there are eight thumping cylinders under its clamshell hood. Engines tend to define sports cars, and that mantra holds true to the highest possible degree for the F-Type. That’s largely because its V8 is such a domineering force to the driving experience, but it’s also because the rest of the F-Type comes up a bit short.

British Hellcat reverberates around my head every time I get out of this sultry sports car. You wouldn’t expect such a laissez-faire approach to high-speed motoring from its looks, but the F-Type isn’t much happier about being forced into dynamic situations than a Hellcat is. It doesn’t hide its weight particularly well. The chassis rolls and bobs around more than is agreeable. Even worse, its flinty ride on less-than-perfect backroads culls confidence even further and makes it only a middling grand tourer.

Nobody can hustle an F-Type R around and not have a good time, though, and it’s all thanks to the chaotic V8 masterpiece growling, howling, snapping, and, at times, terrorizing its immediate surroundings. Acceleration to 60 takes just 3.5 seconds, but I could hardly care about the numbers when the powertrain is making the sorts of noises this one does.

Each shift of the eight-speed automatic is like a song so good you demand infinite encores. Wind the engine out to its 6,500-rpm horsepower peak, and the ripping sound of each shift makes you wonder if it’s about to tear through the fabric of time. Power never stops building in a crescendo-like fashion thanks to the supercharger egging you on for more revs. The violent delights don’t ebb even a little as you cruise into corners and start yanking downshifts. Its revs spike with each paddle pull, and the beefiest array of bangs ring out of those angled quad tips poking through the diffuser.

Somehow, this exhaust is toned down versus what Jaguar was shipping prior to the 2021 refresh. The explosive noises it makes on the overrun are enough to make pedestrians look up from their phones and stare slack-jawed at the car, presumably wondering what sort of hooligan would want such a noise machine. Sorry, folks. I swear it really is stock.

A special engine like the one in this F-Type R can make me forgive a whole lot of flaws. To the same effect, the flat-plane crank V8 of a Shelby GT350 has the power to change any enthusiast’s mind about a Mustang. A Giulia or Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s Ferrari-derived V6 made me fall in love instantly, Italian reliability woes be damned. This F-Type R should have a similar hold on my heart, but I’ve never come to terms with the other missing parts in the same way as many other asterisk-required enthusiast darlings.

The shaky handling and less-than-assuring brake pedal can be lumped into one complaint section, but then there’s the sluggish infotainment and lack of grand touring chops that make the F-Type more of a one-trick pony. At nearly $120,000 as-tested, those are a lot of compromises to make for a glorious powertrain. It doesn’t help that the Corvette and any number of Porsche products can be had for a similar or cheaper price, and they don’t come with the same limitations as the Jag.

Ian Callum ends up being the second-best argument you can make for parking an F-Type in the garage, as there’s no denying his design brilliance in penning this car. It’s never been a retro E-Type, though it’s hard not to associate it with that classic Jaguar many consider the most beautiful car ever made. The 2021 refresh may not have been a Callum gig, but his influence is still all over the car. It scarcely matters if you pick the coupe or convertible. Both are future Concours-level designs. “What a beautiful shape and crazy engine,” folks will say 30 years from now, as the so-so handling and other misgivings fall away in time. Its scrunched cabin and tiny trunk are another couple of criticisms that’ll be hard to shake, but those are the least of my issues.

What comes next for Jaguar sports cars will come without a rip-roaring V8 engine. The new direction is electric, which is enough to give pause considering the best thing about the brand today is said engine. This new era of Jag is also coming without the steady hand of Ian Callum leading design and penning cars beautiful enough to look past some of their inherent flaws.

Those with an F-Type in the garage today and into the future hold the keys to what is easily one of the most fun British sports cars to take on a Sunday drive ever produced. Low production numbers – Jaguar sold 1,000-3,000 each year outside of a couple years in the 4,000s – will keep the car a rare sight. And the few lucky enough to have an SVR in the garage hold the most special keys of all.

This F-Type R 75 Edition I’m piloting for the final drive is sure to be one of the most desirable of the bunch, too, thanks to the eye-catching Giola Green paint, unique 20-inch forged wheels, numerous appearance extras and even a few performance enhancements. The 75 goes beyond the regular R with aluminum rear knuckles, larger wheel bearings, revised upper ball joints, wider Pirelli P Zero tires and a rear electronic active differential.

You’ll be hard-pressed to notice a difference between a regular R and the R 75, but it’s nevertheless heartening to see Jaguar developing its beloved sports car to the very end. No other Jag came close to capturing the staying power and longevity of the vaunted E-Type, but the F-Type sure does the best job of trying, and we give the mightiest salute to both its design and magnificent V8.