It’s a little odd to spend time in a big sedan nowadays, or any sedan if we’re honest. Buyers demand high seating positions and a big cargo area. Sedans don’t deliver on the former, and rarely the latter. We get it; practicality, easier ingress and an expansive view are appealing. But sedans are still usually the better machine for driving, plus they offer far sleeker looks. And Genesis is building some of the best. It even has three whole sedan lines, still, including the subject of today’s feature, the Genesis G90. This full-size sedan is a rare beast, but a good one. It looks great, drives great, and, at least for the segment, it’s a great deal. Let’s dig into those aspects.

Lovely to drive

Luxury flagship sedans can frequently be soft, soggy and generally uninspiring to drive. Unless you simply value sheer isolation from the world. The Genesis G90 does not follow that pattern. Instead, it’s a big sedan that not only keeps you comfy, but actually engages. A good bit of the credit probably goes to the chassis, which is an evolution of the platform underpinning other excellent sports sedans including Genesis’ own G70 and the Kia Stinger. The steering is responsive and smooth, and the chassis is willing. Yes, there’s a bit of roll, and it’s heavy, but for the class, it’s nippy.

Also bolstering both the comfort and fun parts of the car is the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. And it’s again shared with those two aforementioned sedans. It makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque in this application, and it doesn’t pull as hard as it does when it’s hauling around something smaller like the G70, but it still feels plenty strong. It’s also smooth and impressively quiet, making it a bit difficult to tell what kind of engine is under the hood at all. There is a version of this powertrain that adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that powers an electric supercharger, which bumps power to 409 and torque to 405, but this base engine won’t disappoint.

Lovely to behold

The G90’s design is still holding up since its full makeover for the 2023 model year. It’s long and low, just as a flagship sedan should be. The sloping, tapered tail is especially elegant, and the way the sides bow out below the window helps break up the height and add some visual width. Details such as the turn signals that extend past the front wheels and the chrome trim that wraps around the entire underside of the car complete the very pretty picture.

The interior is just as good. It has a restrained, minimalist design, but not in the hard-edged, screen-dominated manner of many new cars. It still has soft, organic lines that make it warmer and more approachable, such as in the rounded lower dash and in the gentle rising buttresses around the instrument screen. Leather or leatherette covers most surfaces, and there are generous amounts of real wood trim, plus stylish stitching on the seats. The controls are refreshingly simple, too, with tactile buttons and toggles. The touchscreen for climate is a little less satisfying, but having it always available on a dedicated screen is appreciated.

Lovely to sit in …

… if you’re in the back. There’s one real drawback to the G90, and that’s the front seat accommodations for taller drivers. Headroom is a bit tight under the low roof, and the stylish dash and console intrude on knee room. The A-pillars feel close, too. It’s as though the front seats were shoved forward to give the rear occupants maximum space, and they do indeed get loads of room. It’s just a bit strange that for making the G90 as good to drive as it is, space for the driver’s body was a bit of an afterthought.

Plus a lovely price

Flagship buyers might not necessarily be looking for a bargain, but odds are they still don’t like spending money they don’t have to. In this segment, both the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class start above $100,000, and the BMW 7 Series at more than $95,000. About the only other car in the segment that can match the G90’s $90,450 base price (with destination), is the Audi A8 at $91,995. It’s another strong option, though it doesn’t have as much power as standard. The Audi’s price can quickly balloon with options, too. For better or worse, the Genesis G90 doesn’t have any options beyond colors and powertrain, with the upgraded engine bringing a few extras such as an upgraded sound system and massage seats front and rear. Anyway, the point is, the G90 offers loads of sedan for less money than most of the competition.