Tom Petty's 1965 Mustang is up for auction: Maybe you'll get lucky

What this auction really needs is a couple of bidders who won't back down. Tom Petty's 1965 Mustang convertible is scheduled to sell at Bonham's auction at The Quail this Friday, part of Monterey Car Week.

The auction house has suggested an estimated range of $25,000-$35,000. That struck us as surprisingly low; there are a lot of 1965 Mustangs selling at that or more. The car looks good in pictures, in Rangoon Red over a white and red interior. But Petty drove it for about 20 years in the great wide open around his home in Malibu; there's no mention of a restoration; and it's said to be in "excellent running order." So it's not going to ... break down ... but singling out that it runs great might be a phrase intended to redirect from cosmetics.

No matter. Maybe it's pristine, maybe it's not. Tom Petty's voice had patina, so if his car has it too, all the better.

There's not much more detail about the Mustang, other than it's nicely optioned. We can see the wood wheel, and that it has an automatic.

But this is one of those auctions where they pretty much clean out a late celebrity's garage and closet. In addition to the Mustang, on offer will be over 100 items of Petty's, including his:

Yamaha Grand Piano. Estimate $5,000 – 7,000.





The Virgin and Child painting from 18th-19th Century from Spanish Colonial School. Estimate: $2,000 – 3,000.

A Chinese Carved Wood Daybed, 20th Century. Estimate: $2,000 – 3,000.





Writing Desk, 20th Century. His and his wife's initials are carved on it. Estimate: $300 – 500. Recording Console. Estimate: $600 – 800.

An Oak Telephone Booth with automatic electric company payphone. Estimate: $500 – 700.

A U.S. Army Fatigue Style Shirt. Estimate: $100 – 200.

A Large Collection of VIP, backstage, and other lanyard passes. Estimate: $100 – 200.

A Pair of Crushed Velvet Upholstered Stained Wood Sofa. Estimate: $1,000 – 2,000. While the car's going to cross the block at The Quail this Friday, the other items will be sold online Aug. 29 through Sept. 10. For a full ... breakdown ... of what's on offer, check out the Bonham's sale bill.

We'll see how the Mustang turns out. The waiting is the hardest part.