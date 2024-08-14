RM Sotheby's Turbollection features exotics from the '80s and '90s

If you have even a passing interest in cars, there's little doubt you know a thing or two about Porsche, whether the topic centers around a classic name like 911 or the more mainstream Cayenne and Macan crossovers. Bugatti? Sure, most people know about the historic French builder of world-class, record-setting automobiles, though admittedly the EB110 we're about to show you probably wouldn't be the first to come to mind. Fewer are likely familiar with the likes of Vector Aeromotive, a tiny American company with history that dates back to the 1980s. And we'd wager that most have never even heard of the likes of Isdera and Cizeta.

Brush up on your history, (super wealthy car collecting) folks. RM Sotheby's has an exciting array of cars coming up for auction during the Monterey Car Week festivities on California. Among all the expected Ferrari, Lamborghini and Shelby classics potential buyers can wade through, the so-called Turbollection collection features much rarer oddities.

Here's a handful of highlights, including some official auction notes:

1993 Bugatti EB110 SS Prototype

Ultra-rare EB110 Super Sport Prototype; one of seven created

Participant in Bugatti’s May 1993 speed testing at Nardo Ring where an EB110 achieved 351 km/h to become the world’s fastest production car

Displayed by Bugatti at the brand’s official presentation in Tokyo; sold new to legendary Japanese racing driver Sokichi Shikiba

New fuel tanks installed in February 2024

Factory finishes of Grigio Chiaro Metallic over Black trim

1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype

The most radical and technologically advanced tour de force released by America’s first supercar manufacturer; the only WX-3 coupe prototype produced

Displayed by Vector at the Geneva International Auto Salon in 1992 and 1993; extensively featured in marque advertising and period automotive press

Retained by company founder Jerry Wiegert until 2019, and currently shows fewer than 2,625 miles since new

Powered by its original twin-turbocharged, 7.0-liter, all-aluminum V-8 engine producing a conservatively manufacturer-rated 1,000 hp

Benefits from nearly $300,000 in restoration work executed between 2019–2021

1991 Isdera Imperator 108i Series 2

Striking wedge design and Mercedes-Benz V-8 power

Believed to be one of 13 Series 2 Imperator 108i examples

Showing just 1,912 km (~1,189 miles) on the odometer at the time of cataloguing

Delivered new to Japan

1993 Cizeta V16T

One of just nine examples completed

Fewer than 1,000 km (~622 miles) showing on the odometer

Ordered new by the Royal Family of Brunei

Displayed at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show

Transverse-mounted V-16 with bodywork designed by Marcello Gandini

1985 Porsche 959 'Vorserie'