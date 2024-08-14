RM Sotheby's Turbollection features exotics from the '80s and '90s

If you have even a passing interest in cars, there's little doubt you know a thing or two about Porsche, whether the topic centers around a classic name like 911 or the more mainstream Cayenne and Macan crossovers. Bugatti? Sure, most people know about the historic French builder of world-class, record-setting automobiles, though admittedly the EB110 we're about to show you probably wouldn't be the first to come to mind. Fewer are likely familiar with the likes of Vector Aeromotive, a tiny American company with history that dates back to the 1980s. And we'd wager that most have never even heard of the likes of Isdera and Cizeta.
Brush up on your history, (super wealthy car collecting) folks. RM Sotheby's has an exciting array of cars coming up for auction during the Monterey Car Week festivities on California. Among all the expected Ferrari, Lamborghini and Shelby classics potential buyers can wade through, the so-called Turbollection collection features much rarer oddities.
Here's a handful of highlights, including some official auction notes:
1993 Bugatti EB110 SS Prototype
- Ultra-rare EB110 Super Sport Prototype; one of seven created
- Participant in Bugatti’s May 1993 speed testing at Nardo Ring where an EB110 achieved 351 km/h to become the world’s fastest production car
- Displayed by Bugatti at the brand’s official presentation in Tokyo; sold new to legendary Japanese racing driver Sokichi Shikiba
- New fuel tanks installed in February 2024
- Factory finishes of Grigio Chiaro Metallic over Black trim
1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype
- The most radical and technologically advanced tour de force released by America’s first supercar manufacturer; the only WX-3 coupe prototype produced
- Displayed by Vector at the Geneva International Auto Salon in 1992 and 1993; extensively featured in marque advertising and period automotive press
- Retained by company founder Jerry Wiegert until 2019, and currently shows fewer than 2,625 miles since new
- Powered by its original twin-turbocharged, 7.0-liter, all-aluminum V-8 engine producing a conservatively manufacturer-rated 1,000 hp
- Benefits from nearly $300,000 in restoration work executed between 2019–2021
1991 Isdera Imperator 108i Series 2
- Striking wedge design and Mercedes-Benz V-8 power
- Believed to be one of 13 Series 2 Imperator 108i examples
- Showing just 1,912 km (~1,189 miles) on the odometer at the time of cataloguing
- Delivered new to Japan
- One of just nine examples completed
- Fewer than 1,000 km (~622 miles) showing on the odometer
- Ordered new by the Royal Family of Brunei
- Displayed at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show
- Transverse-mounted V-16 with bodywork designed by Marcello Gandini
- An incredible and storied example of Porsche’s game-changing supercar
- One of five surviving V-series 959 prototypes; first registered to Ferdinand Piëch and retained by him until 1987
- The only pre-series example comprehensively documented and photographed by its factory-assigned 959 test driver, Dieter Röscheisen
- Tested at Ehra-Lessien, Nardo, the Nürburgring, the Contidrome, and on long-distance trips all over continental Europe
- Extensively featured in Porsche 959 by Jürgen Lewandowski, with recorded ownership since new; a truly unrepeatable Porsche of incredibly fascinating provenance
