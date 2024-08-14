2025 Mazda CX-30 adds a new paint color and Alexa Built-In

The Mazda CX-30 looks great, drives even better, and offers occupants a terrific interior. The price for those benefits are subpar fuel economy from its base engine, unimpressive storage space, some missing features we expect in the compact SUV class, and some strange decisions about the infotainment interface. Being enthusiasts, we're fine with the price, especially if given the keys to a Turbo trim that sidesteps the fuel economy and infotainment issues. Mazda's stuck to the formula for the 2025 model year, and why not when U.S. CX-30 sales were up 33% through the first half of 2024 compared to H1 2023.

The first novelty for 2025 is Alexa Built-In for hands-free operation of items like climate control in the car and commands for Alexa-enabled homes. The second new item is Mazda Online Navigation boasting "expanded mapping data with live traffic and the ability to do over-the-air (OTA) map updates when connected via Mazda Connected Services." The Mazda Connected Services are free for a one-year trial, although the in-car wi-fi hotspot is only activated for three months or 2 GB of data usage, whichever comes first. And finally, Aero Gray Metallic paint better known from the Miata exterior color palette becomes a $450 option for the CX-30.

MSRPs are up $150 on all trims save for the entry-level. The destination charge increased from $1,375 to $1,420 during the 2024 model year, so that's a $45 bump on every car sold. Prices for the 2025 CX-30 after destination are:

2.5 S: $24,995

$24,995 2.5 S Select Sport: $26,650

$26,650 2.5 S Preferred: $28,940

$28,940 2.5 S Carbon Edition: $29,940

$29,940 2.5 S Premium: $32,140

$32,140 2.5 Carbon Turbo: $32,940

$32,940 2.5 Turbo Premium: $35,140

$35,140 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus: $36,950

The base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet. The turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque when sipping 87 octane, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane. Every grade shifts through a six-speed automatic and sends power to both axles through Mazda's i-Active AWD system. Driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam control, and lane keep assist come standard.