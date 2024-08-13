While it's not the best-selling Lincoln, the Navigator stands proud as the company's flagship and one of its most important models in terms of image. The current-generation SUV made its debut for 2018, and it will soon receive what sounds like a round of far-reaching updates.

Full details about the new-look Navigator aren't available yet, but a short preview video published by Lincoln gives us several hints. We already know that the front end gets a redesigned grille that's seemingly wider, and the teaser confirms that the central slat and the Lincoln emblem will be illuminated. Earlier spy shots suggest that the big SUV's overall proportions won't significantly change, however.

Another detail revealed by the video is that the updated Navigator receives a redesigned interior. In the current model, the ignition button is located on the right side of the steering column (near where you'd expect to find the ignition barrel in an older car) and the buttons used to shift the transmission into gear are below the air vents on the center stack. In the updated SUV, the ignition button and the piano key-like shift buttons are on the center console. The steering wheel gets a cleaner-looking design, and it looks like the dashboard is new as well.

There's no word on what's under the hood. For 2024, the Navigator comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that's twin-turbocharged to 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel-drive is no longer offered. An unverified report claims a hybrid system will join the portfolio; the 10-speed automatic was developed with electrification in mind, after all.

Lincoln will unveil the Navigator on August 15, and the model should land on dealer lots for the 2025 model year. The Ford Expedition that the Navigator is closely related to is expected to receive a major round of visual and tech updates for the 2025 model year as well.