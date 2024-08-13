2025 Toyota Tundra adds TRD Rally Package and trick trailering tech

The 2025 Toyota Tundra adds a sweet TRD Rally Package this year alongside a number of tech and luxury enhancements.

Pictured in the gallery at the top of this post, the TRD Rally Package applies some personality to the Tundra by way of a red, orange and yellow sticker pack and a number of functional add-ons. You’ll see the classic Toyota colorway stickers applied to the front grille, doors, tailgate, wheel center caps, seats and dashboard. It’s a subtle graphics package, but effective nonetheless. Toyota pairs 18-inch TRD off-road wheels, all-terrain tires, an electronically-locking rear differential, Bilstein shocks and added skid plates with the package to bring a real dose of added capability alongside the truck’s spicier appearance. You can pair this package to the SR5 trim level and select one of four exterior colors, including Ice Cap (pictured), Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Metallic and Celestial Silver. Outside of this package, Toyota says this year’s TRD Pro exclusive color will be Mudbath.

The upper trims of the Tundra add massaging seats as a standard feature for 2025, spanning the 1794, Platinum and Capstone grades. Toyota says the massage can be customized to both upper and lower body massages and offers a range of intensities, all controlled via the touchscreen infotainment.

Other tech updates include a new power close tailgate (it was only power open before) with a “knee left assist” feature. For trailering, Toyota added a wireless trailer camera system. Available as a factory-installed option, this allows you to charge (it’s battery-powered) and attach a pre-paired camera to the rear of your trailer and stream the footage directly to the digital rearview mirror, effectively allowing you to see behind you as though a trailer wasn’t blocking the view. In case you prefer, Toyota says the feed can be viewed on the 14-inch central infotainment system, too. Lastly, Toyota says it’s made the eight-way power driver’s seat standard equipment on the SR5.

Pricing for the 2025 Tundra isn’t out yet, but should be available sooner to the 2025 model reaching dealerships later this year.