The 2025 Toyota Sequoia will soldier on relatively unchanged, Toyota announced Tuesday. A new Texas-inspired "1794" trim is the highlight in a relatively short list of updates. The other possible contender — confirmation of the official 2025 TRD finish, dubbed "Mudbath" — comes with an asterisk. While Toyota announced the color, they haven't shown it yet. Look for a separate announcement down the road.

For now, we're left with details of the 1794 model. It slots into the thin margin between the TRD Pro and Capstone models, but the 1794 leans heavily toward the latter rather than the former, embracing the SUV's Texas roots (Toyota's words). With it, you get American walnut interior trim, 1794-specific leather seats (heated and massaging, naturally) and "1794" badges. A panoramic roof and the new tow tech package (Wi-Fi trailer camera and antenna) are also baked in. This package was first introduced on the Tundra, and it's safe to assume that its continued success will breed further repetition.

Both the tow tech package and the massaging seats are available elsewhere in the lineup for 2025. Pricing for the lineup follows (including the Sequoia's $1,945 destination fee):