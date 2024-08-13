2025 Nissan Kicks pricing lands, and it remains one of the most affordable new crossovers

Nissan has released pricing information for the second-generation Kicks, which made its debut earlier in 2024. Still positioned as the brand's entry-level crossover, the Kicks remains one of the most affordable new cars on the American market in spite of a complete makeover.

Beyond the new design, which arguably makes the Kicks look more like a crossover and less like a tall hatchback, one of the most important changes ushered in by the second-generation model is all-wheel drive. It's optional, but it's available on every trim level. Nissan also added a bigger and more powerful engine and carved out more space for people and gear. And yet, the Kicks remains relatively affordable.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

2025 Kicks S: $23,220

2025 Kicks S AWD: $24,720

2025 Kicks SV: $25,070

2025 Kicks SV AWD: $26,720

2025 Kicks SR: $27,570

2025 Kicks SR AWD: $29,070

Note that these figures include a $1,390 destination charge. For context, the S, SV, and SR trims levels cost $22,730, $24,590, and $25,290, respectively, for 2024 (including the same destination charge), though all-wheel-drive wasn't available. In an era when massive price hikes from one model year to the next have become the norm, a three-digit increase for the S and the SV models is stunningly reasonable.

Highlights from the list of standard features include LED exterior lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, and adaptive cruise control. The SV gains a 12.3-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless device charger, and 17-inch wheels, among other features. Finally, the SR gets more driving aids, a surround-view camera, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Buyers have several options and option packages to choose from, including a Premium Package offered on the SV and SR trims.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) regardless of whether buyers select front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. These numbers represent increases of 19 and 26, respectively, over the outgoing model, but keep in mind the new Kicks weighs nearly 300 pounds more even without all-wheel-drive.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks is on sale now across the nation.