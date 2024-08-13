2025 Kia K4 starts at $23,145

Following its reveal at New York this year, Kia has announced pricing for the 2025 K4, the replacement for the Forte small sedan. The redesign brings physically more car, but for a significantly higher price.

The standard LX model now starts at $23,145, including the $1,155 destination fee. That's an additional $2,000 over the Forte LX. Other comparable trims also climb, from $1,500 more for the LXS trim, to as much as $3,400 from the Forte GT to the K4 GT-Line Turbo. You'll find pricing for all of the K4 trims below.

LX: $23,145

LXS: $24,145

EX: $25,145

GT-Line: $26,345

GT-Line Turbo: $29,245

Kia still hasn't gone into great detail about standard features for the K4. It is a couple inches larger in length and width, adding some rear seat space, though losing some cargo space. It has standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and unspecified driver assist systems.

There is a little surprise confirmed in this announcement, though. The multi-link rear suspension that has been exclusive to the turbocharged Forte GT is now included on both the GT-Line Turbo and the non-turbo version. And as announced previously, the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder comes only with a CVT, and the turbocharged 1.6-liter gets an eight-speed automatic.

The LX, LXS and EX K4 models will be the first on sale, with deliveries starting in September. The GT-Line will follow in November, with the turbo version coming early next year.