Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch package teased, a cute but costly cryptid

The Sasquatch package on the full-size Bronco is a pretty significant upgrade for off-roading, including front and rear locking differentials, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, more off-road-ready Bilstein shocks and larger fender flares to cover the big tires. We'll have to wait until the reveal to know for sure if the Sasquatch follows the same formula, but spy photos of a toughened Bronco Sport (shown below) suggest the formula may change a bit on the smaller SUV.

The littlest Bronco is going to become a little monster, at least according to the below Instagram teaser . Ford shared a short video of a mud-caked Bronco Sport that makes it clear a Sasquatch off-road package will be on offer. In the middle of the video, a huge hairy arm and accompanying grunts from the creature appear, and the arm proceeds to write out "8/26." So expect a full reveal on August 26.

We saw this Bronco Sport back in May. It features additional metal armor on the bumpers, and looks like it gets a significant suspension lift over the other Sport models. But the tire size is the same as what you get on the Badlands, the most aggressive Bronco Sport right now. The tires do seem to have a more aggressive tread pattern and probably a different compound to support it.

We suspect the Sasquatch package will only be offered on the Badlands trim, which will already include the twin-clutch torque-vectoring rear differential. We'll be curious to see if Ford does anything more to the powertrain. At least one or two retuned or all-new drive modes seem likely. An upgraded front differential, possibly a mechanical limited-slip unit, would be really impressive. Of course, whatever is included, it's all going to be extra-charge, and with the Badlands already starting just shy of $40,000, the mini Sasquatch could be pricey.