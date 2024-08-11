ChargePoint introduces combined CCS and NACS plug for chargers

ChargePoint, operator of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the U.S., is deploying a new plug that the company says most any battery-powered car can use, as automakers rapidly adopt the connector standards developed by Tesla Inc.

The Omni Port combines the most commonly used connector types into a single plug and will be available on both ChargePoint’s AC and DC chargers, the company said in a statement Thursday.

To quote ChargePoint's announcement:

"Drivers can expect a frictionless charging experience when using Omni Port, simply needing to enter their vehicle’s make and model into the ChargePoint app, tapping to charge, and allowing the charging station to automatically release the correct connector type. For those who do not use the ChargePoint app, a driver simply selects the correct connector on the charger screen. Omni Port eliminates the hassle of carrying adapters while forming a simpler, more convenient charging experience. Omni Port is designed with all makes of vehicles in mind, built into ChargePoint AC and DC charging architecture featuring cable management that reaches a charge port regardless of its location on the vehicle. There is no need to download any dedicated app if you prefer credit card payment, and Omni Port enables full support for vehicles with 800 volt architecture – ensuring max charging speeds for sustained periods of time."

The move addresses a long-standing annoyance for EV drivers — the lack of a single, standardized plug. Two now dominate U.S. EV charging: Combined Charging Standard, or CCS, and Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, or NACS. Starting last year, many automakers — including Ford, General Motors and Rivian — have announced a switch from CCS to NACS so their customers can access Tesla’s charging network, widely seen as the most reliable. But many EVs now on the road still use CCS.

“With Omni Port, ChargePoint solved the challenges associated with a multiple connector environment, ensuring Tesla and non-Tesla drivers can continue to expect a world-class driver experience,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Wilmer said in the statement.