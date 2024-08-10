Ford expands the Bronco and Mustang range to e-bikes

Ford is leveraging two of its best-known nameplates, Bronco and Mustang, to enter the electric bike segment. It unveiled a range of e-bikes that includes a Mustang-themed model developed for road use and a Bronco-inspired model designed to take riders off the beaten path.

Like most carmakers that dabble in e-bikes, Ford didn't start from scratch. It enlisted the help of a company called n+ that has previously worked with Mercedes-AMG, among other brands. Using off-the-shelf components saves time and money, so the two models feature the same 750-watt hub-mounted motor that develops 62.5 pound-feet of torque. Ford quotes a top speed of 28 mph and up to 60 miles of range.

Just to clarify, 28 mph is how fast the motor will take you. You can go faster, but you'll need to enlist the help of your legs.

Whether you're staying on the pavement or going off-road, you'll need to wait about 3.5 hours for the battery pack to charge and you'll be able to count on four-piston hydraulic brakes to slow down. There's also an LCD screen that looks a lot like a digital instrument cluster. It provides information such as the bike's speed, the battery's state of charge and the riding mode selected. It even has an odometer.

The similarities end there, and each bike stands out with specific styling. Visually, the Bronco more closely resembles trial motorcycles than the SUV it's named after. It rides on 27.5-inch Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hard-wall tires and has what Ford describes as a motorcycle-inspired seat. The Mustang model is characterized by a more traditional design, and it ships with Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires for on-road use.

Pricing for the Bronco e-bike starts at $4,500. It comes standard in Area 51, a color sourced from the Ford palette, but buyers can choose from 10 additional colors if they pay an extra $390. The Mustang model costs $4,000 and comes standard in Carbonized Gray Metallic. Again, buyers can unlock 10 more paint colors for $390 more. Both bikes are on sale now, and deliveries will start later in 2024.