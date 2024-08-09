Nikola posts smaller-than-expected loss on robust hydrogen truck demand

Nikola beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue and posted a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss on Friday, signaling an uptick in deliveries of its hydrogen big rigs as clients ramped up spending. Shares of the electric truck maker rose 17% in early trading.

Nikola's results signal that its attempts to pivot away from its battery-powered trucks is paying off as it acquires new customers and receives an uptick in orders for its hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

It reported revenue of $31.3 million for the quarter, surpassing estimates of $27.1 million, according to LSEG data.

The company's second-quarter deliveries jumped 80% at 72 hydrogen trucks, indicating robust demand for its trucks amid an industry-wide slowdown.

Nikola also said it is on track to complete the rollout of all of its revamped battery-electric trucks by the end of the year.

Following a period of high investment in electric vehicles during the pandemic, growth in the industry has slowed as consumers consider so-called range anxiety, higher sticker prices and an uncertain economic outlook when making big-ticket purchases.

Weak EV appetite has weighed on the company's shares, which have fallen over 70% this year.

The company reported adjusted loss per share of $2.67, smaller than the average analysts' estimate of a loss of $2.85.

Nikola signed Walmart Canada as a major customer in June, when it delivered a hydrogen semi-truck to the retailer.

The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $256.3 million in the quarter, compared with $345.6 million in the previous three month period.