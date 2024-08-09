Acura teases new performance EV for Monterey

Acura is headed to Monterey Car Week with what it's calling a "next generation" performance concept. While Honda's premium subsidiary offered up no details about the car itself, we were offered the above teaser photo. Acura says it will be a "segment defying" sport utility vehicle, but what we're seeing here looks awfully trunk-like. From this perspective, it's really anybody's guess, but one thing is obvious: Whatever this thing is, it's no mere ZDX offshoot. Here's Acura's announcement in its entirety, should you be interested in parsing it yourself:

"Acura will once again take center stage during Monterey Car Week for the world debut of an exciting new concept vehicle. A segment defying sport utility vehicle, the dynamically styled concept previews the performance brand's next generation all-electric model – the first to be built in Ohio on the company's new dedicated EV platform."

The most significant takeaway here is that last bit. Being on a new dedicated platform means that this car has nothing to do with the current Honda-Acura EV offerings, both of which are based on architecture shared with General Motors. Honda has already announced that it will migrate its mainstream EVs to a new, in-house "0 Series" platform in the coming years, with an initial focus on passenger vehicles followed by expansion into people-mover territory. We've yet to hear anything concrete about a parallel program at Acura, so this could very well be the first breadcrumbs to that effect.

For now, that's all Acura has to offer. Keep your ears to the ground during Car Week for more.