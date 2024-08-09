2025 Aston Martin DBX707 First Drive Review: No more excuses

HEALDSBURG, Calif. – The concept of a “super-SUV” is fundamentally a celebration of excess. Vast size and weight require vast amounts of power to deliver serious performance, and making an inherently utilitarian vehicle platform feel special requires a more deliberate approach than is typically needed with a low-slung sports car. Normally this would seem to be at odds with Aston Martin’s modus operandi, which has traditionally been more subtle and understated than its European rivals. But if our tester’s roaring V8, vivid Synapse Orange paint, and equally citric Californian Poppy Semi-Aniline Leather interior are any indication, change is afoot in Gaydon.

Originally launched in 2021, the DBX quickly became Aston’s best-selling model, and it’s enjoyed a significant glow-up in the few short years it’s been on sale. The first big change came with the introduction of the DBX707 in 2022, which saw the SUV’s AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 outfitted with a new pair of turbochargers that elevated output from the standard DBX’s 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to a lofty 697 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a nine-speed wet clutch transmission, the upgraded all-wheel-drive powertrain delivered a 3.1-second sprint to 60 mph on the way to a 193-mile-per-hour top speed. The combination proved so appealing to buyers that Aston put the standard DBX out to pasture, leaving the DBX707 as the only version available. This, despite the DBX’s base price consequently rising to $253,000, including the $4,000 destination charge.

The second significant step forward comes as a range of updates for the 2025 Aston Martin DBX707. Although it’s not a sweeping revamp of the DBX formula, the changes strategically address the few shortcomings present in Aston’s sport-utility vehicle. The result is a genuinely thrilling, charismatic machine that no longer comes with substantial caveats attached.

We won’t fault you if you’re struggling to identify the changes to the exterior, though. Aside from five new paint color options (Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green – plus the addition of Podium Green, which was formerly exclusive to the DBX707 AMR23 Edition) and a couple of new wheel finishes (Satin Black for the 23” Fortis wheel and Copper Bronze for the 23” Forged wheel), the updates consist of minor tweaks. It enjoys a new one-piece rear spoiler, powered door handles that now “present” themselves when the vehicle is unlocked, new swivel-head door mirrors that feature integrated cameras to support the DBX707’s “3D parking” feature and a redesigned Aston Martin badge on the hood.

While that means it’ll be tough for most to spot this as the automaker’s latest and greatest at a glance, we can’t fault Aston Martin for choosing not to mess with a good thing. Brashness and anonymity have both become hallmarks of the burgeoning super-SUV class thanks to vehicles like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, respectively, but the DBX707 manages to cut a compelling figure without resorting to extravagant flourishes in order to get the job done. It’s a success story that DBX chief engineer Andy Tokley attributes in part to the SUV’s architecture, which, unlike the Cayenne and Urus, is bespoke to the DBX.

“In terms of the platform, everything is our own – we’re not sharing it with any other manufacturer," Tokley said. "And the key benefit there is that it allowed us to set the proportions of the car ourselves.”

The biggest changes for 2025 are found inside. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster now resides behind a new flat-bottom steering wheel, while reshaped door handles, vertical air vents on either end of the dashboard, and larger veneer door panels available in a variety of new materials all contribute to a noticeably more luxurious and performance-oriented cabin. The centerpiece, however, is the DBX707’s new infotainment system.

For years, Aston Martins have consistently lagged behind their rivals in terms of in-car technology. The automaker previously turned to Mercedes-Benz to provide its infotainment tech, but Mercedes was unwilling to give Aston Martin access to its latest hardware, and that meant Aston’s offerings were saddled with infotainment systems that were already at least a generation behind by the time Aston Martin got its hands on them. Worse, they actually weren’t that great when new, which is why the outgoing DBX707 suffered from a lack of a touchscreen, underwhelming visuals, lazy response and no wireless Apple CarPlay support.

That era is officially over. First seen in the DB12, the DBX707 now sports an all-new, in-house-developed infotainment system that features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with impressive visuals and fast response, along with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Aston says the system will also support the next generation of Apple CarPlay further down the road, which promises to tap into all of a given vehicle’s screens for a more comprehensive experience while still allowing automakers to put their own distinctive spin on its presentation.

The new infotainment setup is a quantum leap from its predecessor and goes a long way toward making the DBX707 feel thoroughly contemporary. Aston gets additional points for resisting the current industry trend of abandoning physical controls wherever possible; the center console offers a handsome layout of buttons for often-used features like exhaust mode and damper stiffness, while the knurled metal dials used for functions like temperature and fan speed feel substantial and of high quality.

Although the hardware underpinning the DBX707’s sinewy bodywork remains mechanically unchanged for 2025, Aston Martin made some changes to the calibration for the electronic dampers and air springs to increase transient body control in response to customer feedback. That was welcome news to us, as we noted during our time with the previous model that the chassis didn’t seem as pinned down as some of the DBX707’s rivals. And given its ferocious powertrain, the Aston’s tendency to bob around when hustled at higher speeds eroded our desire to explore its dynamic limits.

As Tokley explained it to us, the revamped calibrations react quicker than before, so while the nose of the SUV may dive to the same degree as the outgoing one under heavy braking or the body may ultimately exhibit the same amount of lean in the corners, the damping ramps up sooner during those events.

In practice, the changes will likely be imperceptible to DBX707 owners the majority of the time. Although the new calibrations affect all of the drive modes – GT, Sport, Sport+ and Individual – one of the benefits of this approach is that the comparatively supple ride quality of Aston Martin’s SUV remains unchanged during everyday driving. But when you’re really going hell for leather, the DBX707 now feels noticeably more composed and comfortable. The reassuring sensation of weight transfer is still there, but the reduction of excess body motions results in an SUV that feels eager to tackle corners rather than simply willing to do so. It’s still not going to out-handle an Urus Performante, but it’s not going to abuse its occupants with a punishingly stiff ride, either.

Besides, the real party piece here is still the beastly twin-turbo V8, which sounds particularly incredible with the active exhaust valves set to full song. It moves the DBX707 along with the same shocking urgency as before, but now it doesn’t feel like the reason to overlook aspects of the DBX707 that formerly fell short of expectation. After a few years of gestation, this DBX feels like a fully realized performance machine; a super-sport utility vehicle that requires no apology when placed alongside what the rest of the world has to offer. Sure, it’s a little excessive, but that’s kind of the point.