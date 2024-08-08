Corvette ZR1, Honda Civic Type R and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 | Autoblog Podcast #843 — Video Edition

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by multiple editors to talk about a variety of topics. Greg chats with Jeremy and Byron about the new Corvette ZR1. John and Zac join in to review the long-term Subaru WRX, Honda Civic Type R, long-term Mazda CX-90 PHEV and discuss their favorite summer rides. Jeremy returns with Joel to talk about the Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63, and reach into the mailbag to answer a “Spend My Money” question about a fun family car for life in Chicago.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #843
Rundown
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 packs twin-turbo, 1,064-hp V8
- Long-term 2023 Subaru WRX
- 2024 Honda Civic Type R
- Long-Term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
- Our favorite cars we've driven this summer
- Tesla Model 3
- 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63
- Spend My Money
Feedback
