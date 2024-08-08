Maserati bringing a quartet of special MC20s to Monterey

Maserati has a ton planned for Monterey Car Week, from debuts of two new MC20 variants to hot laps in another MC20 variant and plentiful showcases at Maserati House. The Modenese motorheads teased one debut earlier this month, an MC20-derived coupe that features innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance for drivers "who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road." The hint was that this would be a road-going version of a track car, the latter we took to be the track-only MCXtrema or the MC20 GT2 built to race in the Fanatec GT2 European Series; the fender vents in the teaser match the GT2 car. The Italians don't want to tell us much of what to expect, though, preferring to save that for reveal at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

We know there's going to be a second special MC20, the one-of-one Tributo Modenese (pictured), honoring the brand, the birthplace, 110 years of history and the city Maserati still calls home. Again, the automaker's gone heavy on the mum here, so all we know is what we can see. That means a sumptuous paint job in black, blue and yellow, plus special wheels and special badging.

There's going to be a third special MC20 as well, the MCXtrema being delivered to its first North American customer at Laguna Seca. Maserati Chief test driver Andrea Bertolini is flying in for the handover and taking the owner on hot laps of the track.

And would you believe, a fourth MC20 is going to turn Monterey into a party for Neptune. This one is the MC20 Icona, honoring the MC12 Stradale’s best-known look with a white and blue two-tone exterior, specifically, Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale with a Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace on the side, and the Italian flag just behind the front wheels. Maserati matched the MC12's wheel finish with a silver look on the MC20, and the blue-painted calipers pop. As for the black and blue two-tone interior colorway, Maserati equips its optional lightweight four-way racing seats with "Icona" embroidered onto the headrests. Limited to 20 units globally, this one inaugurates the launch of Maserati Classiche on our continent.