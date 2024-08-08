BMW recalls 105,558 cars in the U.S. over starter motor overheating concerns

BMW is recalling 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the U.S. and will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The recall affects various models, including 2019-2020 X5, X7, 2020 3 Series Sedan and X6, 2020-2021 7 Series Sedan, 2020 8 Series Convertible, 8 Series Coupe, and 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe vehicles.

According to documentation posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "This safety recall involves the engine starter. In certain cases in which the engine starter has some mechanical damage, the engine may not be able to be started. If the driver repeatedly attempts to start the engine using excessively long starting attempts, this may cause an electrical overload of the starter."

"If the engine acoustic protection material is contaminated by, e.g. oil, then in an extreme case, the proximity of the starter to the acoustic protection material could lead to a thermal event," the recall acknowldgement adds.

According to the auto safety regulator, dealers will update the vehicle software for free, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed later in September.

This article contains reporting from Reuters.