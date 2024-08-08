2024 Dodge Charger R/T officially starts at $61,990

In addition to official info from Dodge about what buyers could look forward to on the battery-electric 2024 Charger Daytona, there's been quite a bit of leaked info we filed under Rumormill. That includes specs for First Edition trims from early dealer guides that Mopar Insider saw, a note about a 90-day delay from a purported April opening date for order books, as well as potential pricing gleaned from a photograph of a Stellantis computer. Dodge has come forth with real pricing, and it seems the goalposts have moved little. Let's get the big bit out of the way first, the MSRPs. The 2024 Charger Daytona R/T will start at $59,995 before a $1,995 destination charge, which comes out to $61,990 before options. That's $8,575 below the rumored price we just posted on two days ago. But more on that discrepancy in a moment.

Dodge says the 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack will start at $75,185 after destination, $8,980 below rumored amount from a few days ago.

Digging into spec, the official standard equipment also deviates from what early dealer guides reportedly showed. According to those guides and the MSRP screenshot, at launch, we expected an R/T trim loaded with the $4,995 Plus Group, $1,095 Blacktop Package and $2,495 Sun & Sound Group. The sum of those option prices is $8,585 — right around the projected differences between official pricing and the Stellantis computer image MSRPs.

Notably, Dodge has never made any mention that we can find of the phrase "First Edition" in connection to the new muscle car; the closest the automaker gets to it is referring to "Inaugural year" when speaking of what's included in the Scat Pack MSRP for 2024. That computer screenshot calls the three-option R/T bundle the Customer Preferred Package. What we're saying is, we don't know if Dodge had everything ready for a big first-year splash at an elevated price but decided to pull back, or if we were projecting our idea of the familiar First Edition playbook onto the Charger launch. Either way, the ingredients for a First Edition are in there.

While we're here, let's clarify the Plus Group. It offers different options depending on trim, for the same price. For both trims, the Plus Group adds:

360-degree surround view camera

Attitude Adjustment lighting

Exterior mirrors with Dodge logo puddle lamp

Frunk

Premium IP and door trim panels

Premium LED headlamps

Power hatch

Wireless charging pad

That's right, no front storage area for you until you pay the $4,995 tribute.

On the R/T, this group also provides:

16-inch color driver display

20-by-9-inch aluminum wheels

Deluxe security alarm

Head-up display

Leatherette low back bucket seats with ventilation

The 16-inch driver display, alarm, and HUD are standard equipment on the Scat Pack. The only other change on the higher trim is leather high-back bucket seats with ventilation instead of the R/T's leatherette low-back seats. Dodge said the Plus Group also comes with "Much more additional content," without specifying.

Finally, if you've liked the sound of the Demonic Red seats, they're an additional $495 after paying for the Plus Group.

Dodge lists the exclusive options for the Scat Pack will be the $2,995 Carbon & Suede Package, and the $695 3-Season Tires with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 rubber. We, and quite a few other outlets, thought the Goodyear tires came with the Track Pack, but they do not — all-season tires are the standard. The good rubber is going to cost more, and come 2025, the Track Package will as well.

To the housekeeping: Both muscle cars qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit when leased. Both come with either a Level 2 home charging station or a $600 charging credit through Stellantis' Free2move Charge network. Production of the two-door battery-electric models starts this summer, meaning in the next 45 days or so; the four-door versions head down lines sometime in the first six months of 2025. The gas-powered versions running on the Hurricane inline-six don't enter production until the second half of 2025.

In Q3, shoppers can check out Dodge's Horsepower Locator to find dealer allocations. The real McCoys will start being unloaded on dealer lots in Q4 of this year.