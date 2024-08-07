The Nilu27 analog V12-powered hypercar promises more than 1,000 horsepower

Electrified supercars are becoming more common as automakers look to boost power and performance without burning way more fuel in the process. Nilu27, a new company founded by designer Sasha Selipanov, is taking a different approach. Similar to Gordon Murray Automotive with the GMA T.50, Nilu27 will employ a naturally-aspirated V12 engine with no electrification or turbochargers.

The Nilu hypercar, named after the company, was inspired by Formula 1 racers in the 1960s, Le Mans cars, and vehicles from iconic Italian design houses. It uses a bespoke carbon fiber monocoque with lightweight aluminum subframes. The frames’ tubular design helps dissipate heat and facilitate powertrain maintenance.

A 6.5-liter 80-degree V12 engine manufactured by Hartley Engines in New Zealand provides motivation for the car. Lacking electrification or turbos, the engine is expected to generate more than 1,000 horsepower. Despite having no electric motors, the company said the engine’s large bore and short stroke will give it a rev-happy personality similar to the behavior of hybrid and electric vehicles.

That gem is paired with a seven-speed CIMA manual transmission, and Nilu 3D-printed all exhaust components using Inconel, a nickel-chromium superalloy that can withstand extreme heat and stress. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires wrap 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes provide stopping power.

The car’s wild Bauhaus-inspired interior features a gated shifter and racing seats with harnesses. A center-mounted tachometer dominates the dash, while the three-spoke steering wheel is free of everything but the Nilu logo. The only screen in the car’s cabin is its rearview camera mirror, as the company said it wants to keep an old-school, analog feel.

Nilu27 said its first vehicles will be built by Aria Group in Irvine, Calif., while it focuses on building its footprint overseas. The initial run will be capped at 15 units, but Nilu said it would make a street-going variant with up to 54 built, though four will be one-off designs.